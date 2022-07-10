Charles “Chuck” Rudolph Cole, age 85, of Branch, passed away on July 5, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1937, the son of Charles and Mildred “Millie” (Gundich) Cole.
After attending the General Motors Institute, Chuck served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona. In 1973, he married the love of his life Minola (Benefiel) Cole. An entrepreneurial spirit, Chuck owned and operated Cole Insurance Agency in Baldwin for 60 years. He was a longtime member of the Baldwin Rotary Club and sought to make his community a better place.
Family was all-important to Chuck. Whether fishing trips, cards, cruises or Sunday dinners, he was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting or even cutting wood. It was being outside and with his family that made it special for him.
Chuck is survived by his son Mark (Liz) Cole; daughter Ann Cole; stepsons Grant Spitler, Gary Spitler and Greg Spitler; brothers Bill Cole, Ray Cole and Ralph (Arlene) Cole; grandsons Josh Spitler, Daniel Spitler, Ryan (Sam) Spitler and Tim (Amicah) Spitler; granddaughters Sarah (Joel) Kolenda, Sofia Cole, Madalyn Cole and Ella Cole; and, numerous great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his wife Minola (Benefiel) Cole; brothers John Cole and Mike Cole; and, grandson Eric Spitler.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Chuck will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Branch in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions in honor of Chuck can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the Baldwin Rotary.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.