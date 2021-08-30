Charles “Chuck” Wesley Perry, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living. He was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Detroit, the son of Hugh and Helen (Zachow) Perry.
Chuck was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 in Ludington.
Chuck retired from the C&O Railroad where he was employed as a clerk. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed his deer camp in the Upper Peninsula. He was also active with the Airedale Terrier Rescue Group.
On May 25, 1963, in Manistee, Chuck married Mary Zientek, who survives him. He is also survived by 3 nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara Barton.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Interment will take place in Lakeview Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com