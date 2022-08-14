Charles D. Campbell Jr., age 68, of Custer, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was born March 19, 1954, in Hart to Charles and Virginia Campbell Sr. Charles graduated from Hart High School. He worked for Straits Steel &Wire for more than 20 years. He then went to work for the Ludington Daily News where he delivered papers for 10 years. He also worked as a night stocker at Walmart.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Which college football team will fare better this fall?
You voted: