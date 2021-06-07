Charles F. “Bud” Christmas Jr., 85, of Scottville, passed away on June 5, 2021. A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Pastor Daryl Storvik presiding; visitation will begin at noon. Military honors will be held graveside at Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

