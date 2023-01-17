Charles Harold Marker, 81, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Chuck was born Oct. 8, 1941, the son of Ben Marker and Loretta (Wright) Marker. In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Landstuhl, Germany, and in 1962 was honorably discharged. Chuck married Janice (Coleman) Marker, on Oct. 30, 1965. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together. He retired from Harsco Track Technologies in 2005.
As a loving husband, father and grandfather, Chuck most loved spending time with his family watching the ball game or sitting around the kitchen table sharing a meal. He loved the outdoors and could be found fishing Hamlin and Pere Marquette lakes for bluegill and perch or Lake Michigan for salmon. Chuck also loved fixing things around the home and working in his garage making sure everything worked just as it should. Chuck was also a proud member of the Danish Brotherhood.
Charles is survived by his wife Janice Marker of Ludington; sons David (Emily) Marker of Grand Rapids and Daniel Marker of Grand Rapids; granddaughter Monica Marker of Grand Rapids; step-grandchildren Courtney (Schuyler O’Reilly) Schwerin of Chicago and Hunter (Alexandra) Schwerin of Holland; step-great-granddaughter Alana Schwerin of Holland; sisters Eleanor Mongar of Cadillac and Geri (Clarence) Dietz of Ludington.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Ben Marker and Loretta Jacobs; siblings Ruth Grames, Ben Marker and Robert Marker; and infant son Charles Marker, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.