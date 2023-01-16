Charles Harold Marker, 81, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2023. His funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
No injuries in accident Sunday at Mason County Airport
-
LHS students prepare for French adventure
-
Brrrewfest to bring 20-plus breweries to Ludington
-
PM Twp. hears complaints about work conditions
-
Chye surpasses 1,000 career scoring threshold in Mason County Central's win over White Cloud; Perrone scores 26
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you have a bird feeder?
You voted: