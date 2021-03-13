Charles Joseph Monton, 87, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, with his wife at his side at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, Florida.
Charles was born in Riverton Township, the son of Paul and Bessie (Matejovitz) Monton. He grew up on the family farm and worked as a dairy farmer. He married the love of his life Marlene Jorissen and together they raised five children in Pentwater. They retired to The Villages in Florida for the past 25 years where he became active in softball games, becoming a manager for several years where he was well respected and made many friends.
Charles will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years Marlene; his children Dianna (Vinney) Ferrrara, Lisa (Dan) Roesler, Tom (Toni) Monton, Pam (Terry) Lewis and Ronda Clark; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family; and, many close friends and neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.