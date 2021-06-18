Charles L. Pitcher III, aged 74, of Ludington, formerly of Fountain passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Charles was born on Oct. 27, 1946, in Sheridan Township, the son of C. Lyle and Dorothy June (Mahn) Pitcher. He worked many years for Ludington Concrete Products.
Charles will be greatly missed by his sons Don (Tracey) Pitcher of Milan and Thomas Pitcher of Fountain; six grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Timothy in 2001.
No services are planned at this time. Please visit Charles memory page at http://www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Charles for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.