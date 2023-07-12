Charles Thomas “Chuck” Shafer, 64, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. Chuck was born on March 25, 1959, in Ludington, the son of Thomas George and Patricia Catherine (Koets) Shafer and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1978. Following graduation, Chuck proudly served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the rank of sergeant. After his discharge from service, Chuck attended West Shore Community College, graduating in 1990 with an associate’s degree. He worked in quality control at Stokely’s in Scottville until their closing and most recently worked in maintenance at WalMart in Ludington.
Chuck was a very compassionate and giving man. He would share whatever he had to help someone in need, volunteering wherever and whenever he was needed. Chuck enjoyed walking… everywhere and could often be seen walking into town, usually to help out a friend. He was a former member of the Scottville Optimist Club and rarely missed an opportunity to catch a Scottville Clown Band concert at the band shell. Chuck was a history buff and loved to study history. He always enjoyed good conversation with family and friends about historical events.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Patricia and his baby brother Paul Edward Shafer.
He will be greatly missed by his father Thomas Shafer of Ludington; his sisters and brother Loretta (David) Cory of Custer, Ronald J. Shafer of Ludington, Jody (Brian) Mezeske of Scottville, and Annette Shafer of Ludington; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Charles at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17 at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne Wheeler as celebrant. Honor Guard rites will follow at the church. Burial will take place at Pere Marquette Cemetery. Friends may meet with his family during a time of visitation on Monday morning from 10–11 a.m. at the church. Those who wish to remember Chuck with a memorial donation are asked to please consider with St. Simon’s Bargain Center, or Lakeshore Animal Friends.
Please visit Chuck’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory of Chuck with his family.