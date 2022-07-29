Chelsey Rebecca Ray, age 23, of Scottville, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1998, in Ludington to Scott and Melodey (Cole) Ray. Chelsey attended Ludington schools. She enjoyed playing on her phone, camping, hanging with friends, but most of all she loved hanging out with her nieces and nephews.
