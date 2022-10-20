Cheryl Ann (Austin) Devers age 62, formerly from Ludington, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022.
She was born to Charles Austin and Shirley Rybicki (Benson) on Dec. 19, 1959.
Cheryl was the middle of five children raised in Ludington by her mother. She attended Ludington High School. She was married to Richard L. Devers and had two beautiful daughters.
Cheryl spent the majority of her free time helping raise her grandchildren and bonus grandchildren. She loved to travel and gamble. Beside her grandchildren, she loved to casino hop with her lifelong friend Diana Harris.
Cheryl was survived by her daughters Amanda Sherman (Kaylob) and Kayla Danks (Kevin); her grandchildren Haily, Damien, Kayleigh-May and Kolson along with several bonus grandkids; her siblings Robert Austin (Bonnie), Colleen Austin, Jerome Austin (Lori), Julie Martz and bonus Gary Overdorf along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard L. Devers, her father Charles W. Austin, her mother Shirley A. Rybicki, her brother Charles W. Austin and nephew Eric Devers.
The family will be having a celebration of life for Cheryl on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at The Danish Brotherhood on South Madison St. in Ludington. In remembrance of Cheryl remember to wear a flannel and blue jeans.
Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make donations for the family at that time.