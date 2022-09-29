Chester “Chet” Schutt of Ludington, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022. Chet was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Ervin and Corinne (Potter) Schutt.
Chet grew up in Wheaton, Illinois. After graduating from high school, he attended Southern Illinois University and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam.
Chet was an entrepreneur and owned and operated an Exxon Service Station in Arizona. He then attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He was employed in information technology (IT) for Auto Owners and several large grocery store chains. He then started his own IT business in Michigan.
Chet married the late Joy Finley Schutt on June 16, 1990. Together they enjoyed traveling, antiquing, boating, entertaining, and other activities.
Chet met Florence Marie, as he liked to call her, at church. As they worshiped and studied together, their friendship grew resulting in marriage on June 26, 2022. Even though their time together was short, they were very blessed. They found pleasure walking hand-in-hand enjoying God’s nature, whether it was in the Upper Peninsula, Ludington State Park, taking in a Lake Michigan sunset or simply a walk in the neighborhood.
As a pilot and airplane mechanic, Chet had a deep interest in aviation. He also found pleasure in wood craftmanship, cooking, baking bread, and simply enjoying life.
A spiritual man, Chet and Florence recently completed the Emmanuel Institute Training in Lansing. A man of great faith, Chet demonstrated his dedication to God by serving others and serving as a church elder. He was always ready to lend a helping hand wherever needed and recently upgraded the sound systems in churches in Ludington and Florida. A kindhearted individual, Chet never spoke a disparaging word about anyone.
Chet is survived by his wife Florence Whitaker Carlson Schutt; daughter Jennifer O’Rourke and grandson Todd Warrick; son and daughter-in-law David and Helen Schutt; stepdaughter Lara and husband Dr. Robert Norris; granddaughter Larissa and husband Chris McClelen; brother-in-law Neil Finley; nephews Craig and Ann Finley, Tod and Rockne Finley and Brad and Jan Finley; niece Linda Finley and husband Dan Ramos; along with other relatives. Chet will also be deeply missed by Florence’s family, Denise Meissner, Bill and Sharon Carlson, Lori Smith and their families.
Chet was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Corinne Schutt, sister Barb Newkirk, wife Joy Finley Schutt and sister-in-law Pat Finley.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Chet’s honor may be made to Adventist World Radio or the Ludington Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Chet at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.