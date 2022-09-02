Christina Anne Hansen-Arnold, known to most as Chris or Chrissy, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born in Ludington, on July 25, 1960, to Roger Hansen and Carole Schierholt. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1978 and attended Baker College in Muskegon. She began dating Eddie Arnold in 1986 and they married on Sept. 30, 1994. Chris worked at Ludington Mass Transit and Gunberg’s Appliance. She loved shooting pool in the Ludington Women’s Pool League for many years. She also enjoyed golfing with her family and friends. More than anything in this world she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Watching them play sports and swimming in the pool were some of their favorite things to do together.
Chrissy will be missed for her hugs, her laugh, her gentle spirit and genuine love for her family and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her mother Carole (Engle) Schierholt; her brother Steven M. Hansen; her stepfather Donald Schierholt; her in-laws John and Louise Arnold; and brother-in-law Roger Arnold.
She is survived by her husband Eddie Arnold; her daughter Teri Arnold; son John Arnold; grandchildren Douglas Soberalski, Delilah Soberalski, Dylan Foster, Kaylyn Soberalski and Geralyn Soberalski; her father Roger (Gerry) Hansen; sisters Beatta (Mark) Needham and Nancy (Lou) Patterson; brother Randy (Renee) Hansen; brothers-in-law Rick (Judy) Arnold and Mike Arnold; sisters-in-law Deb (Hendel) Dingledine and Sheri Hansen-Hofmann; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Ludington Boat Club from 2-4 p.m.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.