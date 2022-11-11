In memory of Christine C. (Gillies) Boerema, who passed away into our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’s arms on Nov. 7, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Chris, age 65, was born on Jan. 5, 1957. She resided in Ludington with her husband of 38 years, Michael J. Boerema. Together they had one son Aaron,and three beautiful granddaughters Harley Jo, Brielle Irene and Kaitlyn.
Chris enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, canning and kids. She enjoyed fishing and swimming at Ford Lake with her family. Her love of gardening and canning would contribute to her cooking. But, most of all, was her love of children, which resulted in the numerous afghans that she knitted.
Chris graduated from Ludington High School and Central Michigan University where she received a bachelo's degree in education. She worked in sales and as a bookkeeper at Avenue Tire and Auto Services in Ludington.
She was involved in working with the children’s and youth ministries at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville where she was a Sunday school teacher. Chris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved family and always enjoyed the time she was with them.
Chris is survived by her husband Mike; son Aaron and Breanna; granddaughters, Harley Jo, Brielle Irene and Kaitlyn; also her mother Delores (Burnell) Gillies; brothers John M. and Tracy (Nordland) Gillies III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father John M Gillies Jr. and her mother-in-law, Bonnie I. Richert.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made out to Our Savior Lutheran Church in memory of Chris directed to children and youth ministries.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. Visitation will begin at 10am at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington,