Christine Carol (Gillies) Boerema, 65, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. A funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
