Christopher Alan Lester, age 35, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Christopher was born in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 8, 1986, to Terry and Cheryl (Ritchie) Lester. He attended Mason County Eastern.
Chris was a jack of all trades. He spent many years working side by side with his father Terry at their family business, Hardcore Hardscapes. He also worked with heating and cooling, and as a homebuilder with Nathean Jackson at Meeker Construction.
He was always working on something. Whether it was a bike, car, truck, motorcycle, it didn’t matter. If it had a motor, you could certainly bet he was interested. Chris also enjoyed wood working, and even horticulture. He loved working with his hands and was never one to sit still. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved them unconditionally.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother Alberta Shoup; uncles Gary Taphorn, Wayne Kittle and Mike Lester; and father-in-law Michael Jackson.
Chris is survived by his former spouse Kelse (Jackson) Lester; his two sons Michael and Benjamin Lester; father and stepmother Terry (Dani) Lester; mother Cheryl Lester; brother Nick (Kayla) Lester; sisters Miranda (Adam) Lester and Melissa Toth; grandparents Port and Linda Lester; grandmother Priscilla; and, his aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family by going to www.gofundme.com and searching Chris Lester.
A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington starting at 1 p.m. Family will greet friends starting at 12 p.m. There will be a gathering following immediately after the service at the Custer VFW located at 2022 U.S. 10, Custer, MI 49405.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.