Christopher Andrew Herlein, AKA “The Boatman,” 54, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.
He was born March 2, 1967, in Muskegon, the son of Merlin and Virginia (Cook) Herlein.
In May of 2010, Chris walked into the studio and offices of K-Rock radio seeking employment. His radio experience, knowledge of music and personality power were immediately recognized and he was hired on the spot. Chris also broadcast play-by-play for the Chippewa High School Co-op hockey team, and was well known for hosting trivia at area restaurants and bars. He will be sadly missed by thousands of radio listeners throughout West Michigan.
Chris was a devoted father, grandfather, son and brother. He was loved deeply by his family and will be sorely missed.
Chris is survived by his daughter Heidi (Casey) Bennett; granddaughter Braylee; mother Virginia Herlein; and, siblings Dawn (Charles) Collard, Randall (Karen) Herlein and James (Deb) Herlein.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Herlein.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, www.beaconfh.com.