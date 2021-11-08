Christopher J. Angelakos, age 101, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. A funeral will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 11 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
