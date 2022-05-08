Christopher McClure, 63, formerly of Scottville, went to be with the Lord on April 16. Christopher was born Aug. 19, 1958, in Flint, to Cecilia (Lucius) and Leo J McClure Sr. Chris moved with the family to Scottville in the fall of 1969. Upon graduation Chris joined the U.S. Marine Corps. then later the U.S. Army National Guard. In 1982, he moved to California. Chris was a jack of all trades and cable installer for many years.
Chris is survived by his wife Cindy (Day); his children Scott McClure of Michigan; Amanda McClure of Michigan; Christopher (CJ) McClure Jr. of Michigan; John (Greg) Fedoronczuk of California and Kevin (Olivia) Fedoronczuk of California; brother Doug (Sue) McClure of Michigan; sisters Theresa (Tim) Hargreaves of Michigan, Barbara Bowers of South Carolina and Marion Coleman of Georgia; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Cecilia McClure; his brothers Leo (Jim) McClure Jr., Anthony McClure and Thomas McClure; also both sets of grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins and grandson Michael Anthony McClure.