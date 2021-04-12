Christopher Michael Abbott, 63, of Scottville, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Chris was born on May 1, 1957, the son of Arthur and Esther (Lassa) Abbott. He graduated from South Dade High School, class of 1976.
Chris could often be found outdoors swimming, bike riding, stargazing with his telescope or watching the sun rise and set. He enjoyed watching nature documentaries and working on every kind of machinery. He loved spending time with family, especially his granddaughters, and teaching his son James about vehicles. Chris was a team member at Meijer for nine years until his first cancer diagnosis in June 2013.
Chris is survived by his companion Therese Nutter; children Michael Abbott, James Bills, Shelby Nutter, and Chelsi (Edward) Padilla; and, granddaughters Haley and Kaidence Abbott, Serenity, Sophia, Sabrina, Scarlett and Sylvia Padilla, and Paisley Clark.
Besides his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his siblings Patricia Abbott and Arthur Abbott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Funeral Home on Chris’s memorial page at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
