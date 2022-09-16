Christopher Ray Thompson, 33, of Grand Rapids formerly of Ludington and Manistee, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1988, the son of Terry Thompson of and Denise (Budde) Thompson.
Christopher was a 2007 graduate of Manistee High School.
His hobbies included WWE wrestling, hair metal bands of the 1980s, he was a webmaster of Headbangers Ball Tribute website and enjoyed watching old horror and Sci-Fi movies.
Christopher is survived by his father Terry Thompson of Ludington; his mother Denise (Budde) Thompson of Manistee; his brother Jeremy Thompson of Grand Rapids; his grandmother Victoria Thompson; two cousins Korina and Tabitha and various aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Ray Thompson and Ray Budde and grandmother Helen Budde.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of West Michigan, www.mda.org
Online condolences may be offered at www.oakgroveludington.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.