Clare W. Reeds, age 90, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Clare was born on Dec. 26, 1931, in Lansing, the son of James Ralph and Elva Pearl (Mallison) Reeds and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1950. Clare served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he returned home and attended Michigan State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1958. On Sept. 14, 1957, he married Donna Jean Spuller at the Baldwin Community Church and they would have celebrated 65 years together this week.
Clare began working as a loan officer for State Savings Bank of Scottville, now West Shore Bank, and retired as the trust officer after 37 years of service. Clare served his community as treasurer for the West Michigan Fair Association, as treasurer for Eden Township for over 25 years, and was instrumental in the building of the new township hall and establishing the new cemetery. As a life member of the Scottville United Methodist Church, he also served as its treasurer for over 25 years.
Along with his wife Donna, Clare will be greatly missed by their son Karl; his brothers James (Beverly) Reeds of Rockford and William “Bill” (Sherri) Reeds of Ludington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held for Clare at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Scottville United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Rick Hodgeson officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Custer. Friends may greet his family at the church during a time of visitation on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until time of services. Those who wish to remember Clare with a memorial gift are asked to please consider the Scottville United Methodist Church.
