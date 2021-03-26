Clarence Bruce Kronlein, 84, died March 22, 2021, at his home in The Villages, Florida.
He was born July 26, 1936, to Clarence William Kronlein and Leona Marie Snyder in Ludington. Bruce graduated in 1954 from Ludington High School and from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in industrial arts after serving three years in the U.S. Army 37th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon at Schofield Barracks Army Base Hawaii.
Bruce worked construction for most of his life, but was also a high school teacher for several years before retiring as a steamfitter-welder from Kellogg Cereal Company after 20 years.
Bruce and Pat enjoyed square dancing for many years and traveling across the United States after his retirement in their motorhome until they discovered The Villages. Bruce enjoyed watching many of his favorite sports teams from hockey, basketball, football and golf. Bruce also loved to play sports himself, staying active playing golf, softball and water volleyball. Softball in the winter season was one of his favorite activities. He was a member of the 2015, 2017 and 2019 winning softball teams. In addition to playing sports, he loved going to the movies, traveling, eating out and spending time with family and friends. Bruce was loved, respected and admired by many of his friends and those that came to know him.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Patricia S. Kronlein; daughter Kris Kronlein of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; son Todd (Julie) Kronlein of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren Niklas Kronlein, Matthew (fiance Melissa Klaiber) Stankiewicz, Samantha (Patrick) Hanlon and Danielle, Alexa and Kyle Kronlein; great-granddaughters Emma, Tatum and Alliyah.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara “Cookie” Bray.
A golf cart Parade in Bruce’s honor celebrating his life will take place in April 2021. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.