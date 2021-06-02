Clarence Bruce Kronlein, 84, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Ludington, died March 22, 2021.
His internment will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8 at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. There will be refreshments at JB’s Whiskey Old Style Grill, 3905 W. Dickman Road, Springfield.
Donations may be made to the Suicide Prevention Coalition, Attn: Mr. Rene Favreau, 710 Valley Forge Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 or people’s local human society RCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panaoffkee, Florida 33538.