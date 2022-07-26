Clarence “Clancy” Joseph Aerts, 87, of Hart, passed away peacefully July, 22, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 22, 1934. Raised in Hart, he was the oldest of three sons born to Joseph “Jeff” and Frances (Gable) Aerts.
Clancy attended school in Hart, graduating in 1953. Following high school, he went on to Michigan State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in dairy manufacturing in 1958.
Clancy married Rita Elizabeth Wenner from Minnesota in December 1959, and they had five children. They resided in Hart for 23 years, until moving to West Bloomfield for 13 years.
Following Clancy’s military service, he was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Milk Market Administrators Office, first as a milk sampler/tester at the Muskegon lab, and later progressed into the audit section. In the summer of 1984 the main office moved to Berkley, where he advanced to chief auditor, later assuming the role of assistant market administrator, Federal Order 40. For several years prior to his retirement he was very visible at dairy marketing conferences and other meetings of producers and processors of agricultural commodities, especially dairy division, where he was a representative of the Agricultural Marketing Service. It is very fitting and proper that Clarence “Clancy” Aerts be accorded the position of a “Named Honoree” in both scholarship programs at Michigan State University dealing with his lifelong passion – dairy, the Michigan Dairy Memorial Scholarship and the G. Malcolm Trout Memorial Scholarship plans. Clancy has always had many outside activities to keep him busy. He was very active at St. Gregory Catholic Church in numerous roles, including the parish council, ushers, greeter, etc. In years past he was a certified emergency medical technician. He served with the Jaycees for years holding all offices including that of president as well as being Cub master of Cub Scouts.
In October 1997 he retired and he, along with wife, Rita, returned back home to Hart. Clancy served on the Hart City Council which involved him in the many offshoots of city administration, such as the finance committee, fire board and on and on. He was also Mayor of Hart for two terms, equaling four years.
The Oceana County Fair was a major activity of his. He served as secretary for eight years and most recently was president for 17 years. Clancy and Rita enjoyed traveling around the United States and six provinces of Canada. He liked any social activity and being among people.
Clancy is survived by his wife Rita; their children Michael Aerts of Orlando, Florida, Mary (Brad) Sturgell of Grand Rapids, Jane (Rugg) Foltz of Hudsonville and Michelle (Kevin) Chapie of Grandville; nine granddaughters; and, one grandson.
Clancy is preceded in death by his parents and his son Patrick “Rick” Aerts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phil Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with a praying of the Rosary at 7:45 p.m. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery.
