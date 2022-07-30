Guy Merskin, age 88, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on March 23, 2022.
Guy was born in Chicago in 1933 and moved to Benzie County at age six with his family. He served in the Korean War and afterwards went to Michigan State University and obtained his certified public accountant license. During his time in college, he met and married Nancy Maria Powers.
After college, the couple moved to Houston, where Guy began his CPA career. A few years later, with his wife and three children, he moved to Ludington and began a joint CPA practice with his brother Donald Merskin. Together they ran the CPA firm of Merskin and Merskin for many years. He was an active member in the Ludington Rotary Club and the Bethany Lutheran Church. He enjoyed sailing, learning and traveling around the world with his wife of 53 years.
After he retired, he and Nancy became snowbirds and continued to spend summers in their beloved home town of Ludington. He became a board member for a number of organizations in Florida where he would draw on his many years as a CPA professional. He was an avid bridge player, participating in tournaments and bridge cruises with good friends and eventually earned the status of a Life Master.
He is survived by his two daughters Kathleen Merskin of Sun City Center, Florida, and Mike and Mary (Merskin) Culshaw of Portland, Oregon; his grandson Auguste Wickey; and, great-granddaughter Braelyn Wickey.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy in 2010 and his son Andrew in 2021.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.