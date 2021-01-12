Clarence Junior (JR) Cable, 92, of Monticello, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at his daughter’s home. He was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Mason County in Scottville. He was the son of the late Clarence E. and Frances (Filbrun) Cable. Clarence’s wife, Harriett, passed away April 3, 2016, after being married 62 wonderful years. Clarence attended Rossville High School. They had two children, daughter Carrie Lynn (Cable) Woodruff and a son Clark Allen Cable (deceased Nov. 24, 1997).
JR and his wife Harriett lived on Lake Freeman in Monticello, Indiana. They were “snowbirds” for 21 years. During the winter months they lived on Lake Rose in Orlando, Florida.
JR worked at Fairfield Manufacturing as a machinist in the Spur Gear Department for 40 years and he retired in October 1990. He was a lifetime member of the Fairfield Athletic Association, a member of Post No. 81 American Legion and a member of the National Rifle Association. In October 2014, JR had the honor of experiencing the “Honor Flight” travel to Washington, D.C., and visiting all of the war monuments, especially the Korean War monument.
He served a 6-year tour in the U.S. Army, 3rd Infantry Division, and he served on the front lines of active duty in the Korean War (1951-1953). He was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of staff sergeant.
JR’s hobbies included reading, boating, fishing, hunting and NASCAR. He enjoyed watching sports, basketball and football. JR loved spending time with his family, neighbors, and friends. He loved being outside enjoying the warm weather, watching and listening to the wildlife, looking over Lake Freeman or Lake Rose.
JR enjoyed attending St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Orlando, Florida. In Indiana, he was a member and attended the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his daughter Carrie Lynn (Cable) Woodruff of Lafayette, Indiana; sister Amy (Cable) Dewey of Ludington; and, four grandchildren Christy Lynn (Rick) Robertson of Lafayette, Indiana, Chad Michael Woodruff of Monticello, Indiana, Austin Ryan Cable of Denver, Colorado, and Megan Taylor Cable of Atlanta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Brock, Sienna and Cole Robertson and Chance Woodruff; and, several other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Harriett (Lerch) Cable; son Clark A. Cable; brothers Evart, Ezra, Millard and Harvy; sisters Anna (Cable) Garber and Nellie (Cable) Hubka. Also parents Clarence Cable and Frances (Filbrun) Cable.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Genda Funeral Home, Rossville Chapel with Chaplain Dwight Herin officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available at www.gendafuneralhome.com for those that would like to join virtually. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Pyrmont Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Clarence (JR) Cable may be made to the Honor Flight Program, PO Box 4782, Lafayette, IN 47903.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Franciscan Hospice Care who provided such loving attention to JR.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.