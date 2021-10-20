Clarence William “Stub” Willick, age 84, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. He was born June 25, 1937, in Muskegon, to Clarence and Hazel (Bearss) Willick. Stub graduated from Muskegon High School in 1955. Shortly after high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy with a couple of his buddies. Stub proudly served his country as an electrician in the Navy Construction Battalion (the Seabees) for four years, spending time in Guam and Adak, Alaska. After his honorable discharge, Stub met the love of his life, Patricia Berg, and they were married on Dec. 16, 1961. She would be his partner-in-crime for the next 59 years. Shortly after their marriage, Stub and Pat moved to Ludington where they raised their family. Stub worked for ATL as a truck driver and retired after 30 years of service.
Stub was an avid volunteer in the community. One of his greatest enjoyments in life, besides his family, was being a life member of the Scottville Clown Band, joining in 1962. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Snowmobile Club, AFFEW and many more organizations throughout the years. Stub volunteered at White Pine Village and helped build its Scottville Clown Band Museum with his friend Fred Schroeder. Stub and Pat enjoyed being outdoors and helped maintain the North Country Trail. Their love of nature also inspired them to make every place they visited cleaner than when they arrived. They filled countless bags of garbage in their travels and during their 15-year tenure as Ludington State Park camp hosts. When he wasn’t involved in a project or helping someone, Stub enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, bicycling, motorcycling, hiking and anything else outdoors. He and Pat were always up for an adventure and loved exploring new places. He loved socializing and was almost always one of the last to leave a gathering. His family often looked at each other, said “We’re on Willick time,” and knew they’d be waiting patiently until he was ready to leave.
Stub will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Pat; his children Kevin (Kris) Willick of Scottville, Brenda (Al Osborn) Merrifield of Spring Lake, Tammy (Kevin Johnson) Willick of Ludington and Kelly (Mike) Johnson of Ludington; his nine grandchildren Mackenzie, Connor, Heather (Brad), Mike (Kelly), Dylan, Jordyn, Samantha (Jared), Zachary and Luke (Paige); his five great-grandchildren, Quinten, Stella, Mia, Amelia and Cassian; his sister Mary Jane Wiegmink; and, many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Stub was preceded in death by his siblings Lyle and Marge Willick and Pauline and Val Kish, several in-laws and friends and his beloved dog Cocoa.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet visitors starting at 5 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and further celebration of Stub after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stub’s name may be directed to Scottville Clown Band Scholarship Fund C/O Robert Alway, Treasurer Scottville Clown Band, Inc., PO Box 21, Scottville, MI 49454 or Elara Caring Hospice, 203 S. State St., Big Rapids, MI 49307.
