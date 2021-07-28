Clarice Verona (McCormick) Krupinski, age 91 of Ludington, entered in to rest as she slept July 26, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility, Ludington.
She was born Jan. 30, 1930 In Montague. She was the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Chatfield) McCormick. She attended Gordon, Reek, Mills, Casnovia and Kent City dchools and graduated from Scottville High School in 1948.
Clarice lived near Fountain most of her life. She met Stanley when he moved from Chicago in the Depression when his family lost everything. As he worked on machinery in the area, she met him at dances and he saved her from an avalanche of snow under an awning. She vowed to marry him.
Stanley and Clarice married on July 3, 1948 at St. Jerome’s Church in Scottville.
She became his partner in a portable feed business that traveled to farmers. She became “Red” and he became the “Gum Man” because of his hidden surprises in the bags. She loved children and was an aide at Mason County Schools for many years too.
Talents included raising St. Bernards, playing the organ, singing and yodeling with her guitar at the festivals, PTAs and WKLA Radio. She also played the organ, crocheted dolls and baked banana cream pies as gifts. Her best talent was praying and speaking to others about Jesus, Whom she trusted completely.
Clarice is survived by daughters, Lawana (Robert) Rosenow and Kristine (Jim) Casteel; sons, Stanley (Mary) Krupinski and Bradley Krupinski.
She has many great-grandchildren and grandchildren in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Tennessee and Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Stanley (2005); sister Cleo-Belle (Lyle) Reene; and brothers Gerald (Beatrice) McCormick and brother Gilford (Merretta) McCormick.
Per her wishes Clarice has chosen cremation and will rest in the Pere Marquette Cemetery next to Stanley. There are no visitation services now but the family will have a private graveside service at the cemetery at a later date.
She joined the Ludington Seventh-Day Adventist Church and memorial contributions can be sent to the church at P.O. Box 233, Ludington, Ml 49431.
She also loved animals so donations can also be made to help Lakeshore Animal Friends, P.O. Box 503, Ludington, Ml 49431.
The family has entrusted arrangements to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.