Clarice Lillian O’Herron, age 81, went home to heaven on Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born in Detroit on Feb. 20, 1939, to Fred and Lillian O’Herron.
After her dad passed away, her mom married Ken Yeager and he was a wonderful step-father to her. They all lived in Florida for many years and later moved back to Ludington. After her parents passed, Clarice lived at Village House and attended United Methodist Church where she was active with the Ladies Auxiliary Club.
Four years ago, Clarice moved to Grand Rapids to be near her family.
She lived at Raybrook Manor and loved all the people, fun activities and especially winning Bingo. She was always busy making cross stitch and loved coloring beautiful pictures to give as gifts.
Everyone loved her sense of humor and sweet mischievous spirit. Clarice loved talking & visiting with her family. She touched many hearts and will be missed by all who knew her.
A huge thank you to Lynne Worfel who helped with Clarice’s move to Grand Rapids, all her wonderful care-givers at Raybrook and the many other people who have been a part of her life over the years.
Clarice is lovingly remembered by her cousins Tom and Bonnie Bourisseau and Sara and Dan Stahl plus many other family members.