Clarissa “Cris” T. Morse, age 91, of Ludington passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Friday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Detroit to Peter and Frances (Kobash) Kriscunas.
Cris graduated from Scottville High School in 1946. She married Frank Morse on June 24, 1950. She worked as a switchboard operator in Scottville until her daughter was born in 1951. After her children were raised, Cris went to work for Mason County Eastern School where she was a secretary and teachers aid for 10 years. She enjoyed swimming, gardening and canning, but she was well known as a very accomplished seamstress. She taught sewing to the 4H kids for many years, and made beautiful quilts and wedding dresses among many other beautiful things for family and friends. She was a member of the quilter’s guild and country quilters in Scottville. Later in life, Cris really enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle.
Cris is survived by her son David Morse of Battle Creek, her daughter Renee (Brian) Petersen of Ludington, her son-in-law Dana Dougherty of Ann Arbor, her four grandchildren Jason (Heather) Wolf, Laurel (David) Landrum, Brooke (Jason) Dougherty- Reyes and Hilary (Brian) Allison, her 10 great- grandchildren Bridgette, Grace, Camden, Reid, Mila, Dominic, Blake, Claire, Sabine and Laida, one great, great-grandchild Hayden, and her brother-in-law Harlan Pleiness.
Besides her parents, Cris was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Gail Dougherty, and her sister Julian Pleiness.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bachelor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Cris’ name may be directed to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in memory of Gail Dougherty, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.