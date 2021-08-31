Clark Raymond Fritton, age 78, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Clark was born April 1, 1943 in Penn Yan, New York, to Mark and Nellie (Clark) Fritton. He graduated from Penn Yan High School and went on to become a successful nurse anesthetist. He worked for Spectrum Hospital in Ludington for more than 40 years, retiring in 2006. Clark married the love of his life, Sharon Adams, on April 1, 1974.
In his spare time, he loved astronomy and dad jokes! He enjoyed his time with family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years Sharon; his children Joanne Magrich, Jason (Valorie) Fritton, Jennifer Fritton, Joseph Fritton and Brian (Roxanne) Fritton; his grandchildren Kristin, Katherine, Ryan and Felix.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will follow visitation starting at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Clark’s name may be directed to Spectrum Health Hospital Foundation — Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.