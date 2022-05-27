Clementine “Teenie” Marie (DeRosa) Rogus, formerly of Fountain, age 82, passed away quietly after battling dementia for almost 6 years. Teenie was a graduate of Thornton Fractional Township (North) High School class of 1957 and Hoosier State Beauty college.
Teenie was an all-around fantastic homemaker and seamstress, which provided a wonderful backdrop to a childhood of sweet memories.
Their numerous moves over three states challenged Teenie to hold the family together by selling their homes, enrolling their children into schools, church and other activities. She excelled in creative projects including crochet, which is an art she learned from her Ukrainian mother. Her natural culinary skills were passed onto her son Joseph, who is an award-winning chef and business owner.
Later in life, she enjoyed golf at Manistee National Golf Club and travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she spent winters with many friends and her only surviving sibling Linda (Lindy) and Leo Bonin.
Teenie will be remembered as the oldest of four children who overcame many obstacles in her life including most recently dementia.
The American House Wyoming staff often commented on her ability to love, laugh and show kindness to other residents.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, and son John whom she dearly loved. Surviving her is her daughter Eve Rogus and husband Paul Becker and son Joseph and wife Jennifer Rogus plus many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Heritage Life Story, Alt and Shawmut Chapel Grand Rapids, with a private family dinner following, and graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Free Soil at St. John Cantius Catholic Church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Parveen “Grace” Kaur for her long-term support and friendship which lifted Teenie out of her darkest times; her faithfulness is recognized here as heroic and appreciated. Gifts in lieu of flowers, may be given to Van Andel Institute where they are pursuing research for cures and treatment for many dementia related diseases.
Please visit www.heritagelifestory.com to read Teenie’s life story, submit a favorite memory, photo or to sign the guestbook.