Clint McKinven-Copus left this world and ran into the healing arms of God on June 8, 2023.
Clinton Edward Copus II was born Sept. 29, 1960, to Vinnie Jeaninne Liotta Copus and Clinton Edward Copus in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin, and graduated from Beloit College. After receiving a call to ordained ministry, he graduated from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, Illinois. While in seminary, he met and married the love of his life, Laurie McKinven.
Clint served United Methodist churches in West Michigan and was executive director of two nonprofit organizations: SECOM (South End Community Outreach Ministries) in Grand Rapids; and the Manistee Housing Commission, where he was currently employed since 2005.
Clint was a brilliant, devout, compassionate, and loving man with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by Laurie, his wife of 38 years; their daughter Michelle Durham (Donny Worthey); his sister Dawn Copus; grandchildren Mackenzie (Jasseri Lehan), Taylor, Savannah, London, Patrick, and Kateland (Steven); beloved pets Bandit, Marley, and Cali; as well as by the many friends he made in his 62 years.
A memorial service will be at United Methodist Church of Ludington, where Clint was a member, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox officiating. A luncheon will be served after the service. There will be visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) or Mason County Mutts. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.”