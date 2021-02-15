Clinton Lee Cogle, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, with his family by his side.
Clinton was born at his home in Victory Township on May 26, 1940, at 6:20 p.m., the son of A. Willis and Zola W. Cogle. He graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1960, then went to work at the Toggery Men’s Store in Ludington. He married Beverly Morton on July 20, 1963 at Washington Avenue Baptist Church. In August of that same year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years at Fort Knox, Kentucky. When he arrived back home, Clinton started working at Harbison Walker Refractories in Ludington, finally retiring in 2003. He worked for a short time at Thompson Cabinet of Ludington.
Clinton was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He loved working at the Cornerstone Emergency Food Pantry and telling Harbison Walker stories to his fellow volunteers. Clinton enjoyed woodworking, snowblowing the driveway and mowing the lawn. He liked repairing hydraulic jacks and sharpening chains for chainsaws.
Clinton was proud of his four sons in all their accomplishments and then the grandchildren as they became adults. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the LuScotCu Camping Club. He loved going to Renfro Valley, Kentucky, to listen to country music.
Clinton is survived by his wife Beverly; sons Randy (Renee) Cogle, Ryan (fiancé Tracy Cuddington Stremus) Cogle, Troy (Kelley) Cogle and Todd (Heather) Cogle; grandchildren Josh (Kayleigh) Cogle, Kasey (fiancé Abby Mavis) Cogle, Miranda Cogle, Kyle (Kaley) Cogle, Brennon Cogle, Aubrey Cogle, Evan Cogle and AhnaLea Cooper; great-grandchildren Grayson Cogle, Gabriel Wheaton, Khloe Cogle, Jude and Baliegh McCullough and Serenity Letts; siblings Clayton (Mary Ann) Cogle and Audrey Johnson.
Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Peterson; granddaughter McKenna Mae Cogle; and brother-in-law Donald Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Center Riverton Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Emergency Food Pantry.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.