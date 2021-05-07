Clinton Lee Cogle, age 80, of Ludington, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021, with his family by his side. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, at Center Riverton Cemetery at 1 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
