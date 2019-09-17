Clyde W. Abrahamson passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at Spectrum Health Ludington at the age of 95. He died of complications from pneumonia. He led a wonderful life and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Clyde W. Abrahamson was born in Ludington on March 5, 1924. He had a twin brother who passed at the age of 3 days old. His parents were John Arndt Abrahamson and Anna Marie (Nordine) Abrahamson, who preceded him in death.
Clyde spent his early years in Ludington, graduating from Ludington High School in 1943. On August 4, 1943, he entered active duty in the U.S. Army to fight in World War II. He was discharged on March 13, 1946. Clyde joined the Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76 American Legion, shortly after returning home from the war and was a Life Member of the American Legion.
Clyde married Betty Aileen Anthony on Nov. 21, 1951. They shared 54 years of their lives together before Betty passed away on Jan. 24, 2006. Clyde and Betty worked side by side as partners for 43 years in the businesses, Premier Heating and Abrahamson Realty. Clyde and Betty were licensed real-estate agents, Clyde did the selling and Betty did the office work.
Clyde and Betty loved to travel. They visited most of the U.S. and many cities and countries in Europe and Mexico. Clyde loved to be outdoors working on and taking care of the Abrahamson family farm with Betty. He enjoyed pruning trees, cutting hay and doing lawn work. When not working on the farm, the couple enjoyed eating out and reading books and magazines.
Clyde is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; wife, Betty; brother, Harold; sister, Ruth; brother, George (who co-owned Scholl Jewelry); sister, Willow, brother, Willie (who was in partnership with Clyde at Premier Heating); and brother, Clarence, who passed away at birth.
There will be graveside service celebrating his life will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Pastor Rich Chasse will be officiating the service along with military rites being performed by Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 Honor Guard on Tuesday Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. with a Celebration following at the American Legion Post 76 at 1:30 p.m.
