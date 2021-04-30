Colleen Marie Krantz, age 72, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, closed her smiling Irish eyes one last time on Feb. 15, 2021, after spending a lifetime of bringing joy to her family and many friends.
Born to Francis and Marion Kenny in Wyandotte, on June 9, 1948. Colleen was the second child of nine children. Being born, and remaining a devoted Catholic her whole life, guided Colleen to enjoy volunteering with many different opportunities, most memorable was playing Mrs. Claus!
The proud mother of three never met a stranger, as anyone that crossed her path quickly came to know and love her. Colleen will be fondly remembered for her beautiful works of knitting and crafting, but mostly for her genuine love for humanity, animals and her patriotism.
Colleen is survived by three children, two stepsons, three sisters, one brother, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson who vow to carry on her love of all things Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Marion Kenny, twin sisters Marion and Louise, sisters Kathleen and Maureen, beloved husband Brian Schwass, grandson Devin Courtland and fur baby Bailey.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com