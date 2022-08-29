Colleen May Macyauski, 85, of Lawrence, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. She was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Grand Haven, the daughter of Jerry and Mary (Baker) Blackmer. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Macyauski in 2009. She is survived by her five children, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Please visit www.adamspawpaw.com, where you can view the full obituary and sign the online tribute wall.

