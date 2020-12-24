Constance “Connie” Irene Bush, age 75, passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2020, due to Alzheimer’s. She was born Feb. 11, 1945, in Ludington to Francis and Iola Bush, who preceded her in death.
Connie loved all animals — especially cats and dogs, growing flowers, painting ceramics, coffee meets with her friends and always ready for any trip or adventure. Her family is left with many fond memories of yard sales, warm summer days at Lake Michigan and trips to the local Dairy Queen. Connie loved her ice cream.
Connie is survived by her six children Francis Leatherman, Iola Leatherman, Janice Leatherman, Kim Davis, Louie Leatherman and Tracy Leatherman. Seh is also survived by her 10 grandchildren Michael, Kenny, Gregory, Heather, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Byron, Jacob, Tim and Erik — all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Connie was also preceded in death by her beloved siblings Gary Bush, Linda Coleman and Junior Bush. She was particularly close to Gary, who passed away in November.
In celebration of Connie’s life, there will be a memorial service in the spring of 2021. Details will be provided later.
“On a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts.” — Dorothy Ferguson