Cora Margaret Steffens, aged 99, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Medilodge of Ludington. Cora was born on Oct. 30, 1922, in Arcadia, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Archer) Schudlich and graduated from Arcadia High School with the class of 1941. On Sept. 16, 1945, she married Fred W. Steffens in Arcadia after he returned from his service with the U.S. Army during World War II, and celebrated 54 years together before Fred preceded her in death on March 23, 2000. Cora was also preceded in death by their son Walter, who died serving his country during the Vietnam Conflict, their daughter Patsy Willey in 2020, her parents Edward and Gertrude and her sisters Helen Messer and Emily Gilbert.
Cora began working for the Mitchell Corporation at their plant in Benzonia and moved to Scottville when they opened a plant in Ludington. She worked as a seamstress and in Quality Control for Mitchell’s, retiring when they closed the plant in Ludington. Cora was also a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Cora will be greatly missed by her children Dennis (Joyce) Steffens of Scottville, Connie (Vern) Robinson of Manistee and William Steffens (Jean Long) also of Scottville; her son-in-law Tom Willey of Otisville; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great, great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held for Cora at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville with Rev. John Hansen officiating. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Arcadia. Friends may greet her family on Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Cora with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
