We’ll remember this day for the rest of our lives; Dec. 8, 2022, Corlene LaMay (Woirol) Sharnowski, an incredibly strong woman, earned her wings and set sail at age 87, just shy of her 88th birthday. She began her journey Home to meet our Lord at Heaven’s Gate, greeted by many loved ones that had gone before her.
Corlene was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Muskegon. Married at age 17, she was blessed with six beautiful children Paul Hornacek, Kimberly Hornacek, Brenda Hornacek, Gregory Hornacek, Allene Sharnowski and Angela Sharnowski. She loved her family undoubtedly and never missed a holiday or family tradition. She raised six children and 12 grandchildren, and held a very special role in the lives of many of her great-grandchildren. Corlene had an unwavering faith in God, and her confidence grew stronger as she got closer to her final days, calling upon the Lord to
bring peace and comfort to “her people,” her beloved family and friends, as she would say.
Children survive her, Kimberly, Gregory, Allene and Angela; her grandchildren Paula Hollis, Rebecca Hornacek, Melissa Hornacek, Paulenea Hornacek, Jennifer Mendez, Ashley Hornacek, Xandra Gowan, Billy Sharnowski, Christina Sharnowski, Heather Sharnowski, Stephanie Sharnowski and Sabrina Sharnowski; sisters Barb Adams and Sharon Mack; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please join us in service at Clock Funeral Home, 1469 Peck St., Muskegon, on Dec. 19, 2022, at 12 p.m., with Rev. Carlos Ramos officiating. Interment immediately following service located in Laketon Cemetery, North Muskegon. Please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Lasting-Memory-Corlene-LaMay-Sharnowski or www.clockfuneralhome.com to view full obituary, leave memories, make a lasting donation, and sign the online guestbook.