Corrine Ann Lavas, 84, of Fountain, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arraignments have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

