Curtis “Curt” Allen Hoek, 62, of Ludington, formerly of Holland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Curt was born Sept. 11, 1960, the son of Chester Herbert Hoek and Betty Ann (Konyndyk) Sluis. Curt was a 1979 graduate of West Ottawa High School.
Curt was a faithful member of Bachelor Evangelical Church of Fountain. He worked at Riley’s Rendezvous and had a passion for cooking and singing.
Curt is survived by his mother Betty Sluis; brothers Rick Hoek, Kelly Hoek and Larry (Theresa) Hoek; nieces Amanda (Kevin) Reed and Michelle Hoek; and many other loving family members.
Curt was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter and Henrietta Hoek; father Chester Hoek; and niece Valerie Hoek.
Memorial contributions in Curt’s honor can be made to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m. at Bachelor Evangelical Church in Fountain. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Riley’s Rendezvous. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.