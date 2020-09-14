Curtis E. Crawford, age 88, of Ludington, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.
Curtis was born on Feb. 20, 1932 in Grant Township, son of the late Elmer and Glora (Shoup) Crawford. Curtis served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a switchman for C&O Railroad for many years.
Curtis is survived by his children Mike (Katie) Crawford of Ludington and Laura (Michael) McCann of Ludington; daughter-in-law Anna Crawford of Ludington; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jaime) Swanson of North Carolina, Michelle (Pat) Pender of Florida, Andrew (Danielle) Crawford of Hastings and Rebecca Crawford of Ludington; great-grandson, Evan Crawford of Hastings; siblings JoAnne Pfeiffer, Madelyn Newman, Nancy Wilson, Richard Crawford and Sally Jo Bolenbough; and special friends Dale Beaupre and Jason Blandford.
Curtis was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Fleming Crawford; son Steven Crawford; and sister Patsy Gruner.
Per his wishes, Curtis has been cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.