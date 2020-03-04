Cynthia Ann Healy, 68, of Ludington, passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born June 15, 1951, in Detroit, the daughter of John and Geraldine Healy.
In 1965, her family moved from Royal Oak to Ludington where her father was co-owner of Dittmar-Healy Ford Dealership, and her parents owned J’s County Store on Lakeshore Drive. Cindy graduated from Ludington High School in 1969 and attended Grand Valley State College for nursing before starting a family and welcoming sons Benjamin John and Joseph Robert GeBott.
Cindy enjoyed working at Woolco in Lansing, where she met future sister-in-law, JoEllen, who introduced her to her brother, Dennis. She learned the art of framing at Lovey’s in Fenton. Upon moving back to Ludington, she worked at the Benjamin Franklin dime store and operated her own framing business inside J’s County Store. She worked at Thomas’s Office Supplies and eventually bought the business. She was coined the nickname “The Frame Dame” by Father Martin Toolis and opened her own frame shop in Ludington called The Frame Dame. She also worked with her brother, Dennis, at Healy Chrysler Dodge Dealership before retirement.
Cindy enjoyed knitting, reading, cross-stitching and caring for several pets throughout her lifetime. A favorite pastime was knitting hats for newborn babies to donate to the hospital and blankets to donate to the animal shelter. She collected thimbles and loved watching deer in the yard and taking photos of sunsets. Her family treasures all the hand-made knitted gifts she’s given over the years.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, John D. Healy; brother, John T. Healy; and beloved dog, Lucy.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Geraldine Healy; sons, Benjamin GeBott, and Joseph (Meghan) GeBott; brothers, Dennis (JoEllen) Healy and Kevin (Wendy) Healy; sister-in-law, Angie Healy; grandsons, Kaleb GeBott, Kamden GeBott, Joshua GeBott, and Dyllan GeBott; granddaughters, Ila GeBott and Layla Larsen; nieces and nephews, Dan (Jamie) Healy, Kelly Healy, Blake (Kristyn) Healy, Andrea (Jason) Sepanski, Michael (Kaylin) Healy, and Aubry Healy; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Mason Healy, Reegan Healy, Stella Healy, Delilah Healy, Mina Healy, Sophia Healy, Ellie Healy, and Rowyn Sepanski.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church, in Ludington, with Father Mick Shriver officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
