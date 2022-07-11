Cynthia Jean (Hassig) Burt, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep on June 29, 2022, from a stage 4 brain tumor under the loving care of her family and the Spectrum Home Hospice team. She was born on June 21, 1951, at “Old Grace” in Detroit to Dr. Walter Wesson and Elaine Marguerite (Wendt) Hassig of Grosse Pointe Farms, the faithful and loving parents to Cynthia. Surviving her are her siblings Diane (Henry) Moskaluk-Sprague, Dr. William (Sharon) Hassig, Pamela (Gene) Baerwolf, Dawn (Roger) Panczner, Dr. Walter Mark (YongA) Hassig and Marcia Eubanks; countless nieces and nephews; and, her soulmate and dedicated husband, David Burt, who married Cynthia on Oct. 19, 1974. They first met in honors math at the University of Michigan in 1969.
She is survived by her children Stuart (Tanya) Burt, Ian (Shannon) Burt, Dr. Megan (Carl) Oxley and Jill (Jeff) Spoelma. She loved each of them very deeply. She also loved her grandchildren Elijah, Greta, Sara, Cataleya and Andrew.
Cindy earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the UM in 1972. While attending UM, she received a varsity letter in springboard diving, pre-Title IX, which was presented to her in 2007. She earned an master’s degree in computer science at CMU in 1987. Cindy enjoyed a 25-year career as a software engineer in different groups within The Dow Chemical Company — first in research, then in global applications and ending her career in global malware security. Music was her passion. She was an accompanist/pianist in various settings throughout her life, she adored accompanying the Men of Music, Midland, for seven years, and was in the pit orchestra in five musicals with Manistee Civic Players after her retirement. She was quite active in Midland Presbyterian Church, involved in knitting groups, reading groups and writing groups, settled two estates, enjoyed tennis, badminton, both cross-country and downhill skiing and managed two homes. Filling both homes with aromas from cooking and sounds of music demonstrated her love for her family.
Cindy looked forward to being reunited with her parents; her much-beloved aunt Dr. Shirley Wendt; Bill and Laura Denison; as well as many others she held dear in the Church Triumphant. A Memorial will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St., Midland, MI. Service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. There will also be a celebration of her life in Ludington at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Cindy requested donations be made to The American Cancer Society on her behalf.