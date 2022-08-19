Cynthia “Cindy” Hazard, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, after a lingering illness. Cindy was born March 8, 1951, in Ludington, the daughter of Hiram and Virginia Hazard. She was a lifelong resident and Ludington High School graduate. Cindy worked at three of the major business in the Ludington area.
