Cynthia Lynn Jarvie, 59, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Ludington.
Cindy was born Jan. 14, 1961, in Allegan, the daughter of Otis and Patsy (Koestler) Jarvie. She graduated from Mason County Central High School and later from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Cindy was a dearly loved and highly respected colleague of Ludington Area Public Schools where she taught first grade for 26 years. She was loved by many!
Cindy loved her family fiercely – often putting her kid’s and grandkid’s needs above her own. Her five grandchildren were the lights of her life. In addition to her two biological sisters, Cindy had a large group of sister-friends with whom she shared life and laughter. They met weekly for lively card games.
Cindy was actively involved at Emanuel Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School superintendent and member of the board as well as many other activities in the service of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was extremely generous, always the giver, never wanting to impose on anyone.
She is survived by her mother, Patsy Jarvie of Ludington; her children, Kris Castillo and Anthony Castillo of Ludington; her siblings, Carol (Jim) Overholt of St. Mary’s, Ohio, and Catherine Jarvie of South Haven; daughter-in-law, Crystal Shaw Castillo; grandchildren, Ayden, Kayla, Rilyn, Brynn and Henry Castillo, all of Ludington; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Otis Henry Jarvie.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington at a later date
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Emanuel Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life” or Mason County District Library.
