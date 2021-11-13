Cyrus North Patten, 87, of Ludington, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at home. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Ludington, the son of George and Dolly Patten Sr.
Cyrus was an ironworker for Local No. 340 out of Battle Creek for more than 45 years. In his spare time, Cyrus loved putzing around his farm, tending to his garden, hunting and fishing. And most recently, Cyrus loved being an avid beekeeper.
Cyrus was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and spent many years serving his ministry and was very much loved.
Cyrus is survived by his daughter Linda (Tom) Smith of Ludington; his son Gary Patten of Ludington; four grandchildren Crystal Siegler, Dusty Siegler, Kellie Siegler and Joshua Siegler; two great-grandchildren James Williams and Annaliece Wilkes; seven great, great-grandchildren Maeva Wilkes, Meliana Wilkes, Rozalynn Williams, Kylie Siegler, Kaiden Siegler, Caleb Siegler and Luke Burns; one great, great-grandchild on the way; five brothers, Jack, Tom, Mike, Art and Gaylord; four sisters Joyce, Louise, Lucille and Patricia; his brother-in-law,Edwin (Harriett) Sibley; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Cyrus was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Patten; three brothers Jay, Roy and Jonny; his sister Ruth; and, his sister Elsie in infancy.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at a later date.
